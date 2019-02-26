Resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is Not Yet Accepted - Tehran

Earlier, Iranian lawmakers penned an appeal to President Hassan Rouhani urging him not to accept Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's resignation. Zarif made the surprise announcement about plans to step down on Monday, with the news catching foreign ministry personnel off guard.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's resignation has not yet been approved by President Rouhani, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

"As was announced today by the presidential administration, this resignation has not yet been accepted," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi wrote in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Quelling rumours about the possible reasons for Zarif's resignation request, Ghasemi urged people not to believe the various analyses and interpretations on its causes. "All interpretations and analysis around the reasons behind the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, beyond what he posted on his Instagram account, are not accurate…" he said, according to Fars News.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW