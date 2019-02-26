Landmine Left by Daesh Kills 1, Injures 10 in Deir Ez-Zor - Reports

Landmine explosions are quite frequent in Syria, as terrorists, when forced to retreat from territory, leave explosive devices in streets and residential buildings.

One civilian has been killed and ten others injured in a Daesh* landmine explosion in al-Shoula, Deir Ez-Zor, according to SANA.

A similar explosion claimed the lives of 24 people last Sunday in the province of Hama, when a passenger bus exploded after driving on a mine.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organisations.

Since the Syrian authorities have regained control over most of the country's territory that earlier were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favourable conditions for repatriating refugees.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia