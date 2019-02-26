Register
    Gonen Segev, center, a former Israeli government minister indicted on suspicion of spying for Iran, is escorted by prison guards as he leaves the court in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 5, 2018

    Former Israeli Minister Sentenced to 11 Years for Spying for Iran - Prosecutor

    © AP Photo / Ronen Zvulun/Pool
    The former official, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996, has agreed to a plea bargain on charges of espionage and transfer of information to Iran.

    The Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday sentenced Gonen Segev, a former Israeli minister of energy and infrastructure, to 11 years in prison for spying for Iran after a plea bargain was agreed, the prosecutor stated.

    "The indictment which Segev confessed to as part of the plea bargain included grave crimes of spying and providing information to an enemy with the intent of harming national security," prosecutors Geula Cohen and Rachel Aharoni Zeevi stated, adding that he "confessed that he acted on behalf of the Iranian intelligence forces for five years, maintained regular communications with his handlers using a clandestine channel and that he provided them with a diverse range of information — including top secret information."

    Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together.
    © AFP 2018 / GIL COHEN-MAGEN
    Israel Will Never Do Harm to 'Friendly Iranian People' – Ex-Diplomat

    According to the prosecutors, the former minister met with his handlers both in Iran and other countries at secret locations. As they specified, Segev sought to promote contact between Iran and Israelis he knew in the defence establishment.

    READ MORE: Israel Claims Iran Tried to Hack Its Missile Warning System

    Explaining his motives, Segev previously stated, as quoted by Channel 10, he tried to help Israel and return as a "hero" under the guise of spying for Iran.

    READ MORE: Pence Claims Iran Plotting 'Another Holocaust' to Wipe Israel off the Map

    As the Jerusalem Post reported, he lived in Nigeria for almost 10 years where he practised medicine there, since his license had been revoked in Israel. According to the media outlet, in 2005 he had been previously arrested and convicted of drug smuggling and credit card fraud.

    READ MORE: 'Conflict Can't Be Ruled Out': Iran Warns Israel Against 'Adventurism' in Syria

    Tags:
    spying, charges, Iran, Israel
