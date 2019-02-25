Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior aide to President Donald Trump, has told Sky News' Arabia service that the administration's much-touted peace plan will address all of the main points of conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.

"We have tried to formulate practical and just solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian issue," Sky quotes Mr Kushner as saying.

Despite the announcement, Mr Kushner was tight-lipped on details, saying that he did not yet wish to reveal too many.

"The American peace plan is very detailed and will focus on delineating the border and providing solutions to the main issues that are controversial and will be appropriate for the current situation on the ground," Mr Kushner reportedly said.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW