04:36 GMT +324 February 2019
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the during the Summit of The Cooperation Council of Turkish-Speaking States in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

    Erdogan Says Any Safe Zone on Syrian Border Must Be Under Turkish Control

    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service
    Middle East
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that any safe zone on the border with Syria must be under Turkish control.

    “If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border,” Erdogan told CNN Turk.

    The news come amid reports of US plans to leave roughly 400 troops in Syria after the scheduled pullout announced by US President Donald Trump in December. About 200 troops will be located in northeastern Syria in addition to another 200 personnel near the Jordanian border, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a senior official. 

    The 200 troops deployed in the northeast of the Arab Republic will reportedly be part of a larger contingent, joining the US' European allies to set up a safe zone. The latter's contribution will number around 800-1,500 soldiers.

    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a US military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017.
    Turkish Ministry: US, Turkish Defence Chiefs Discuss US Support for Syrian Kurds
    Turkey and the US are engaged in negotiations regarding the future of military activities in Syria. The recent discussions held by Pentagon officials and Turkish Defence chiefs were centred around Turkey’s concerns over US support for the Kurdish-led forces in north-eastern Syria, where the proposed safe zone is to be established.

    Ankara regards the Kurdish YPG militia which controls north-east Syria as a terrorist group affiliated with Turkey's Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its People's Defence Forces (HPG). Both groups are outlawed on Turkish territory, and Ankara launched a military campaign along its border with Syria to try to prevent the groups from operating in the area or coordinating with each other. Earlier on Tuesday Erdogan blasted Turkey's NATO allies over their support for the YPG, noting that Turkey has a 911-kilometre (566 mile) border with Syria that could be “under threat at any moment.”

