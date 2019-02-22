Register
23:57 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish flag

    Turkey Could Become Part of Moscow Format on Afghan Settlement - Rusian Envoy

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey is an important player in Afghanistan and could be included in the Moscow format of the Afghan settlement, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Friday.

    During his current visit to Ankara, Kabulov, who is also the head of the Second Asian Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, met with his Turkish counterpart Rıza Hakan Tekin to discuss the peace process in Afghanistan.

    A general view of a neighborhood during the night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb, 13, 2011
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Afghanistan, Russia Postpone Moscow-Format Talks - Afghan President's Office
    "We noted that we perfectly understand the influence and significant role of Turkey in this region and see it as an important player in the Afghan settlement," Kabulov told Russian reporters.

    "We welcome the strengthening of cooperation between Turkey and the Moscow format. Turkey and a number of regional states have the full right to be part of this format. With them we will solve [the Afghan problem] faster and better," Kabulov added.

    READ MORE: Number of Afghan Refugees in Turkey Hits 27,000 in 1st Quarter of 2018 — Reports

    The envoy also said that Washington expressed readiness to launch a dialogue about practical cooperation with Moscow in combating Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups* in Afghanistan.

    "…today Mr. Khalilzad said that the relevant competent US experts have asked him to inform their Russian colleagues that they are ready for substantive discussion of practical cooperation with Russia in combating IS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda. We take it as a sign that we have been heard, let the professionals take care of this now," Kabulov told Russian journalists in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in US, Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Czech Republic Ready to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan Following US – Minister
    Watchdog Finds Alarming Civilian Casualties Caused by UK Troops in Afghan, Iraq
    Gorbachev: Soviet Party, People Supported Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    War is Over: 30th Anniversary of Soviet Military Withdrawal From Afghanistan
    Tags:
    al-Qaeda, Daesh, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse