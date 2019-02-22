Netanyahu's Party Loses Lead in Election Campaign for 1st Time - Polls

The Blue and White bloc, which was formed on Thursday by the centrist Yesh Atid and Israel Resilience parties, is expected to get 36 seats in the 120-strong Knesset, according to both polls.
The ruling Likud party, which had led in previous polls, is forecast to get between 26 and 30 total seats, according to estimates from both polls.
Channel 13's poll was conducted among 752 respondents, while the one by Channel 12 surveyed 603 people. The margin of error is 3.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.
In December, Netanyahu called snap elections for April 9 amid corruption allegations against him. Initially, the parliamentary elections were slated for November 2019. The Central Elections Committee stopped receiving lists of candidates on Thursday. According to local media, the committee received a record 47 lists.
