Pompeo: US-Led Coalition ‘Hours Away’ From Taking Last Daesh Stronghold in Syria

"We could be hours away from taking away the last square inch of [Daesh]-controlled territory in Syria, now liberated millions of people in Iraq and Syria," Pompeo said during an interview on Fox Business Network.
Pompeo also said the US decision to withdraw all troops from the Middle Eastern country remains, adding "We’re now literally on the doorstep."
President Donald Trump announced in December that the United States would leave Syria. However, no exact deadline for the return of 2,000 troops has been revealed by US officials yet.
The US troops have been operating in Syria as part of an international coalition for about five years without the permission of Syrian authorities or the UN Security Council. The United States has, in particular, supported the Kurdish-led militia controlling the territories to the east of the Euphrates and opposing the Syrian government.
