Register
17:42 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Panorama of Jerusalem

    Abbas Adviser Calls Moving Israeli Capital to Jerusalem 'Legal Apartheid'

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The proclamation of Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel as well as foreign states moving embassies to the city constitute "legal apartheid," the Palestinian presidential adviser said on Thursday.

    "Israel declared Jerusalem a united and infrangible capital… and that all its territory belongs to Israel and no other people could decide the destiny of Israeli people. It was a factual and legal apartheid, de facto apartheid. All actions aimed at making Jerusalem a united infrangible capital of Israel… any move of embassy by any state to Jerusalem is a breach of the UNSC decision," Palestinian presidential adviser Nabil Shaath said at a round table discussion on the status of Jerusalem at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Press Center.

    READ MORE: Hungary to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem — Prime Minister Orban

    The statement comes after earlier this week, the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia announced that their governments will open offices with diplomatic status in Jerusalem, thus joining the Czech Republic and Bulgaria that had already opened some kind of representative offices in Jerusalem.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on screen as he delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    US to Combine Jerusalem Consulate with Embassy in March - State Department
    In May, the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala and Honduras have also recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations urges the organization's member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to Jerusalem until the city’s legal status is settled.

    Shaath also accused the United States and other democratic countries supporting Israel of double standards regarding attitude to "apartheid" regime.

    "Europe, the United States, which consider themselves democrats, by supporting Israel they de facto admit that they support an apartheid state. While fighting fascists in their own counties, they de facto accept Israel's fascist law," Shaath said.

    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Jordanian Lawmakers Urge to Expel Israeli Envoy Amid Situation in Jerusalem - Reports
    Apartheid is a system of racial segregation and discrimination used by South African authorities against the black population between 1948 and 1991. This term is currently used in case of similar policies in other countries. In 1973, the United Nations adopted the Apartheid Convention, which qualifies apartheid as a crime against humanity, however, dozens of states have not ratified the document.

    Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

    Related:

    US' Middle East Plan: 90 Percent of West Bank for Palestine, Divided Jerusalem
    Washington to Terminate USAID Office in Palestine on January 31 – Ex-Director
    UN Chief Urges Israel, Palestine to Restore Two-State Solution Promise
    Tags:
    embassy, Six-Day War, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, United Nations, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine, Israel, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse