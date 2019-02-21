Abbas Adviser Calls Moving Israeli Capital to Jerusalem 'Legal Apartheid'

"Israel declared Jerusalem a united and infrangible capital… and that all its territory belongs to Israel and no other people could decide the destiny of Israeli people. It was a factual and legal apartheid, de facto apartheid. All actions aimed at making Jerusalem a united infrangible capital of Israel… any move of embassy by any state to Jerusalem is a breach of the UNSC decision," Palestinian presidential adviser Nabil Shaath said at a round table discussion on the status of Jerusalem at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's Press Center.
The statement comes after earlier this week, the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia announced that their governments will open offices with diplomatic status in Jerusalem, thus joining the Czech Republic and Bulgaria that had already opened some kind of representative offices in Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, the United Nations urges the organization's member states to refrain from moving diplomatic missions to Jerusalem until the city’s legal status is settled.
Shaath also accused the United States and other democratic countries supporting Israel of double standards regarding attitude to "apartheid" regime.
"Europe, the United States, which consider themselves democrats, by supporting Israel they de facto admit that they support an apartheid state. While fighting fascists in their own counties, they de facto accept Israel's fascist law," Shaath said.
Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.
