Iran to Start Major Navy Drills in Strait of Hormuz on 22 February - Commander

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Armed Forces will conduct massive naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz that will begin on 22 February and last for three days, the commander of the Iranian Army Navy, Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi has stated.

"The massive drills dubbed Velayat-97 of the Iranian Army Navy will start tomorrow and will last for three days", Khanzadi said as quoted by Iranian Army's press service.

According to the commander, the manoeuvres will cover a total area of 2 million square kilometres (772,000 square miles) across the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

The exercises will consist of four stages, one of which will involve training in conditions of real war at sea, the commander said, adding that warships, submarines and aircraft will be involved. Missile launches are also planned as part of the drills, the commander added.

Iran periodically conducts naval exercises in the area, which happens to be a key route for transporting oil from the region.