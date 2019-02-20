IDF Strikes Hamas Outpost in Response to Firebomb From Gaza - Reports

On Tuesday, a balloon-borne incendiary device was sent from the Gaza Strip into Israel - this resulted in a fire in the Kissufim Forest near the Gaza border, according to the Haaretz news site.

The Israeli military attacked a Hamas outpost on Wednesday in retaliation to the firing of the first airborne firebomb from the Gaza Strip since November, the Haaretz media outlet reported.

This is not the first time this month the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported threatening devices being launched from Gaza. On 6 February, the IDF stated that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The Gaza border area has been the scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military since late March, when the Palestinian protesters launched the Great March of Return movement. Israel argued the Hamas militant group is behind it.