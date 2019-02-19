Syrian MP Suggests Prosecuting Whoever Made Fake Douma Chemical Attack Footage

"Damascus will go to court to demand compensation for the losses it incurred as a result of the fabricated video. It became the basis for more actions against Syria by Western countries. We are unlikely to achieve all of the objectives, but at least we can restore the truth," Jamal al Zuobi, a Syrian legislator, said.
He called for Western sanctions against Syria to be lifted, and those behind the fake report to be brought to trial.
READ MORE: Putin Presents Data to Macron on Staged Provocations With Chem Weapons in Syria
The US, UK and their allies will continue to organise provocations and fabricate reports, he claimed, pointing to funding provided by the White Helmets as proof. They will work against Syria on the orders of the British intelligence, he said, adding that Damascus needs to be prepared for this.
Douma Attack
In April 2018, the US, UK and France accused Damascus of a chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus. As an "evidence" they cited video provided by the White Helmets, who used footage that showed residents of the Douma, including children, whom doctors allegedly were trying to save from the effects of toxic substances.
Damascus and Moscow strongly condemned the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the purpose of spreading the news about Assad's troops' alleged use of poisonous substances was to shield the terrorists and to justify the possible use of force from the outside.
All comments
Show new comments (0)