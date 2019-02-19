US Willing to Create New Separating Lines in Middle East – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent Warsaw summit on the Middle East showed that the United States wanted to create new separating lines in the Middle East region while the decision to establish working groups to solve the regional problems demonstrates the US wish to act unilaterally, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“The main goal of the Warsaw forum, as it was expected, was an attempt to consolidate its participants’ positions on supporting Washington’s destructive agenda of total counteraction to Tehran, which had to be viewed as the ‘main source of instability in the [Middle East] region.’ Unfortunately, it is necessary to state that the Warsaw conference became one more illustration of the US administration’s policy aimed at creation of new separating lines in the Middle East, which is already engulfed in multiple conflicts and differences,” Zakharova said on late Monday.

© REUTERS / Masoud Shahrestani/Tasnim News Agency Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians

The spokeswoman also called the conference’s decision to create the working groups on Middle East issues a US attempt to solve the regional problems unilaterally.

“The conference was planned and held not for the sake of serious discussion of the Middle East problems. Its main outcome is creation of several special working groups to discuss a number of global challenges and threats, such as terrorism, non-proliferation, humanitarian issues and refugees. What is that, if not an attempt to launch a parallel process that will work on developing unilateral decisions?” Zakharova added.

READ MORE: Iran Criticises EU Trade Mechanism Aimed at Bypassing US Sanctions

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Polish capital hosted the global ministerial meeting on the Middle East. The conference addressed such issues as terrorism and extremism, missile proliferation, and security and stability in the Middle East.

© AP Photo / DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company US 'Possibly' Sabotaging Iran's Satellite Launches Amid Failed 2nd Try - Zarif

Within the framework of the conference, Poland and the United States announced the creation of special working groups tasked with developing concrete solutions in such areas as counterterrorism and illicit finance; curbing missile and weapons proliferation; combating cyber and emerging threats as well as humanitarian issues.

The US-Iranian relations deteriorated in May when US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions on Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first package of restrictions came into force in August, while the second one followed in November.

In the wake of this decision, the other parties to the JCPOA — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — expressed their commitment to the accord and began working to create tools to bypass the sanctions.