US Willing to Create New Separating Lines in Middle East – Moscow

“The main goal of the Warsaw forum, as it was expected, was an attempt to consolidate its participants’ positions on supporting Washington’s destructive agenda of total counteraction to Tehran, which had to be viewed as the ‘main source of instability in the [Middle East] region.’ Unfortunately, it is necessary to state that the Warsaw conference became one more illustration of the US administration’s policy aimed at creation of new separating lines in the Middle East, which is already engulfed in multiple conflicts and differences,” Zakharova said on late Monday.
“The conference was planned and held not for the sake of serious discussion of the Middle East problems. Its main outcome is creation of several special working groups to discuss a number of global challenges and threats, such as terrorism, non-proliferation, humanitarian issues and refugees. What is that, if not an attempt to launch a parallel process that will work on developing unilateral decisions?” Zakharova added.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Polish capital hosted the global ministerial meeting on the Middle East. The conference addressed such issues as terrorism and extremism, missile proliferation, and security and stability in the Middle East.
The US-Iranian relations deteriorated in May when US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions on Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first package of restrictions came into force in August, while the second one followed in November.
In the wake of this decision, the other parties to the JCPOA — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — expressed their commitment to the accord and began working to create tools to bypass the sanctions.
