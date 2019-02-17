Register
14:09 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Terrorists from the Jund al-Aqsa group man a checkpoint in Taybat al Imam town after they advanced in the town in Hama province, Syria August 31, 2016

    Terrorism in Middle East Region Still Not Eradicated - Qatari Minister

    © REUTERS / Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    MUNICH (Sputnik) - Terrorism has not been completely defeated in the Middle East despite the fact that some territories previously controlled by terrorists have been freed, because the roots of the violence and extremist ideology have not yet been eradicated in the region, the Qatari Foreign Minister has stated.

    "There are territories [that have] been liberated, but ISIS* or terrorism is not defeated yet, because the ideology is still there. The people are still there. The main causes of this violence, of this crisis, are never addressed as well", Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    According to the foreign minister, the fight against terrorism in the Middle East is also being hampered by the fact the countries have become increasingly divided.

    "We see the increase in regional polarisation. And this is growing day by day. Especially within the Middle East region. And this polarisation is increasing diplomatically, unfortunately", the diplomat noted.

    READ MORE: Daesh's Downfall May Result in Al-Qaeda's Resurgence, MI6 Chief Warns

    Iranian people gather during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Masoud Shahrestani/Tasnim News Agency
    Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians
    The statement comes after the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) Media Centre reported that the remaining militants from the Daesh terrorist group had been surrounded in a small area of Baghouz, the last Daesh-held village in Syria.

    Earlier in January, the United States and Qatar said in a statement that the two countries had agreed to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the fight against terrorism, during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Middle East tour.

    Last year US President Donald Trump announced that Daesh had been defeated in Syria and said the United States would pull all its troops from that country, without specifying the deadlines for such a withdrawal.

    Doha Remains Open to Resolving Row With Gulf States

    The Qatari FM continued by saying that Doha remains open to a dialogue to resolve the crisis in relations with its Gulf neighbours.

    "Qatar remains open if there are any efforts to resolve the issue. Qatar always called for dialogue, Qatar always called the other GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries, the blocking state leaders to come and to sit around the table and to understand what are the reasons behind all this", Al Thani has stated.

    The statement comes amid the ongoing diplomatic and economic blockade, imposed by the three nations of the six-strong GCC — the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain — and Egypt, among others, on Doha in June 2017.

    READ MORE: Israel Relaunches 'Virtual Embassy' Amid Thaw With Persian Gulf States

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS / Stringer/File Photo
    Gulf Cooperation States Want Council to Remain Unaffected by Qatar Row – Riyadh
    These nations accuse the country of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has refuted the allegations.

    As a result of the crisis, the 2017 GCC summit was derailed. In 2018, the summit did take place. Despite the invitation from the Saudi king, Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, however, decided to skip the event, sending the country's state minister for foreign affairs in his stead.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Global Ministerial on Middle East Peace to Begin in Warsaw on Wednesday
    UK Carrier’s First Mission Will Carry US F-35s Through Middle East, Pacific
    Iranian Revolution Stirred Middle East 'Like Nothing Has in Centuries' - Prof
    Poland Excluded Iran From Middle East Summit Over Tehran's Tensions With US
    Tags:
    terrorists, Daesh, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Middle East, Qatar

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse