Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attack on Egyptian Troops in Sinai - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Daesh has claimed responsibility for an attack on Egyptian soldiers in North Sinai on Saturday, the Al Arabiya news channel reported.

The Egyptian Armed Forces said earlier in the day that they had repelled an attack in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing seven terrorists. According to the military, 15 Egyptian soldiers sustained injuries, some of them fatal.

The Egyptian authorities have for years been engaged in counterterrorism activities on the Sinai Peninsula, where militants have repeatedly staged deadly attacks. In 2014, a state of emergency was introduced on the peninsula after militants attacked Egyptian security officers in the area.

In 2016, the group attacked a series of military facilities with firearms and grenade launchers and mined roads used by the Egyptian army.

Since February 2018, the Egyptian Armed Forces have been carrying out the Sinai-2018 counterterrorism operation, killing or detaining hundreds of militants.

The insurgency was reportedly prompted by the turmoil caused by the Egyptian revolution and the overthrow of then-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

