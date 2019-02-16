Militants Shell 4 Settlements in Syria's Aleppo, Hama Provinces - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants operating in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone shelled four settlements in Hama and Aleppo provinces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, terrorists from the Idilb de-escalation zone have attacked Tall-Salhab and Kibriya in Hama province as well as Hara [settlement] in Aleppo province and western districts in Aleppo city", the daily bulletin read.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said that "Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2) and Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered 8 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (4), Aleppo (3), and Latakia (1)".

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Since the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.

The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements in Syria, stands at 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also remained unchanged — 234.

According to the center, as for February 15, 31,231 houses, 814 educational facilities and 137 medical centers were restored in Syria and a total of 222,106 Syrian refugees returned home.

Russia and Turkey, alongside Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups operating in the country and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.