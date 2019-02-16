Militants Shell 4 Settlements in Syria's Aleppo, Hama Provinces - Russian MoD

"Over the past day, terrorists from the Idilb de-escalation zone have attacked Tall-Salhab and Kibriya in Hama province as well as Hara [settlement] in Aleppo province and western districts in Aleppo city", the daily bulletin read.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said that "Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2) and Hama (2). The Turkish side has registered 8 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (4), Aleppo (3), and Latakia (1)".
The number of areas, which signed reconciliation agreements in Syria, stands at 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also remained unchanged — 234.
Russia and Turkey, alongside Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups operating in the country and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.