Mogherini, Zarif Agree to Work Together for Further Implementation of INSTEX

"They discussed the state of implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The High Representative reiterated the EU's firm determination to preserve the JCPOA, which continues to deliver on its objectives and is crucial for both regional and global security. She also underlined the need for continued full and effective implementation of the deal by all parties, and in this regard both High Representative Mogherini and Minister Zarif discussed the recent registration of INSTEX in France and committed to work together for its further operationalization," the statement, published after the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, read.
The diplomats also addressed human rights and Middle Eastern crises.
In late January, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said they had set up INSTEX which would initially deal with food and medicine.
China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union— the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal — slammed Washington's withdrawal from the agreement and the reinstatement of sanctions, saying it threatened not only Iran but also countries and companies that continued to do business with Tehran.
In this context, the remaining JCPOA signatories agreed that a special mechanism would be established to facilitate trade between companies and Iran amid the US sanctions.
