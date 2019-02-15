Russia Urges US, Militant Leaders to Stop Holding Refugees in Rukban Camp - MoD

The Russian Defence Ministry has called on the United States and leaders of militants groups to stop holding refugees, at least women and children, in the Rukban Camp.

"We call on the American command and leaders of illegal militant groups in the al-Tanf zone to at least stop forcibly keeping women and children most affected by cold, illness and malnutrition in the camp. All of them will be given necessary assistance", Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said Friday.

According to him, Russia and Syria will establish a temporary housing area for refugees from the camp and provide them with transport to a safe area under control of the Syrian government.



READ MORE: Terrorists in Rukban Camp Use Civilians as Human Shields — UN Refugee Agency

The Rukban refugee camp is located near the Syrian-Jordan border in the zone of responsibility of the US al-Tanf base. Russia has accused the US base of providing a safe haven for terrorists, who have later launched attacks on the positions of the Syrian army.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW