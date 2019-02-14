Egypt's Parl't Approves Removing Presidential Term Limits For al-Sisi Until 2034

According to parliamentary Speaker Ali Abdelaal, 485 MPs of the 596-seat assembly have supported the constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to remain in power until 2034, also boosting his control over the judiciary of the country.
He noted that the changes would be discussed by the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee for 60 days before being put to a national referendum, likely to be held this spring before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
