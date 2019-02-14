US to Pull Out Its Forces From Afghanistan Only With Other Allies - Shanahan

The United States will not carry out a unilateral reduction of its troops in Afghanistan, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said at a news conference after a meeting of ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) in Brussels on Thursday.

"There will be no unilateral troop reduction, it will be coordinated," he told reporters following a meeting of NATO defence ministers. "We came out of here much stronger and coordinated."

In late January, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed to try to remove all foreign troops from the country. In addition, an agreement on the possible withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan was reportedly reached during recent talks between the United States and Taliban in Qatar.

The movement, for its part, pledged to prevent terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base to carry out operations in other countries under the future deal.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia