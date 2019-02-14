Riyadh Disburses $60Mln in Support for Palestinian Authority - Saudi Envoy

DOHA (Sputnik) – The state-owned Saudi Fund for Development allocated $60 million to the Palestinian Finance Ministry in order to support the Palestinian Authority for the period between November and January, Osama bin Ahmed Naqli, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the Arab League, said.

"Saudi Arabia has been supporting the Palestinian cause on various levels — in the political, economic and humanitarian areas", Naqli, who is also the country’s ambassador to Egypt, said, as quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Palestinians have been engaged in a conflict with Israel for years.

The international community has made an effort to settle the conflict on various platforms. Particularly, on Wednesday and Thursday, Warsaw will host a US-sponsored conference on the Middle East, during which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is expected to be discussed.

While Saudi Arabia has said it would participate in the summit, the Palestinian Authority has expressed fear that the meeting would introduce US President Donald Trump’s "deal of the century" for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, which Palestinian officials believe is aimed at abandoning the Palestinian cause.

In a separate news article, the Saudi Press Agency reported that on Wednesday, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, inaugurated several projects, worth 82 million riyals (nearly $22 million), dedicated to the development of the kingdom's capital Riyadh.

However, the agency had not specified what projects had received the funding.

The inauguration ceremony was reportedly attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has recently been promoting economic and social reforms in the kingdom.

Abdullah Rabeeah, the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief), told Sputnik in an interview last year that Riyadh would further continue to support the Palestinian people through financial aid, including to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and could close in the future the gap in the organization’s budget triggered by Washington's decision to stop the body's funding.

According to the centre, Saudi Arabia’s overall contribution to the Palestinians over the past several years totaled $6.4 billion "for development and humanitarian aid, to support refugees, and also to support UNRWA".

In August 2018, the Trump administration announced that it would stop contributing to UNRWA. The US State Department in a press release described the UNRWA as an "irredeemably flawed operation" with an unsustainable business model. The United States was traditionally the largest donor of the organization whose yearly budget amounts to about $1.2 billion.

Palestinians declared in 1988 independence of the State of Palestine, which claims the territories of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with Jerusalem as a designated capital. A partial control of those territories was assumed in 2004, after the self-government body, the Palestinian Authority (PA) was established.

The PA, formerly known as the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), was formed as a consequence of the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the government of Israel.

Over 100 countries have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state. The European Union and most of EU member-states have not officially recognized Palestine's sovereignty.