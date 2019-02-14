Register
01:19 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken during a press tour provided by the Russian Armed Forces on September 12, 2017 shows a Russian Kamov helicopter flies near S-300 missile system at the Hmeimim military base in Latakia province, in the northwest of Syria

    Militants Shell Syrian Settlements in Hama, Latakia Over Past Day - Russian MoD

    © AFP 2018 / Maria ANTONOVA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have shelled settlements in the Syrian western-central province of Hama and western province of Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday.

    "Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue mortar and artillery attacks against the towns of Tell al-Maqtaa, Hama province, and Djub al-Magra, Latakia province", the center under the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin.

    Russia also continues to provide humanitarian aid to Syria and has delivered 500 food sets to the residents of Quneitra and Aleppo provinces over the past 24 hours.

    READ MORE: At Least 16 Civilians Dead as US Coalition Pounds Village in Southeastern Syria

    Meanwhile, 52,140 people have been granted pardon as of Tuesday as the Syrian authorities continue to implement the presidential decree on amnesty for those, who evaded military service.

    Members of the Russian Military police stand guard in the northern city of Manbij as Syrians who fled the city of Aleppo due to the fighting prepare to return to their hometown, on April 5, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / George OURFALIAN
    Russian Military Police Become Effective Peacekeeping Force in Syria - Police Chief
    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. During the most intense periods of the conflict, the Russian armed forces provided military assistance to Damascus. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country. Since the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is also assisting Damascus in this process.

    READ MORE: Moscow Hopes Syria Will Manage to Restore Sovereignty East of Euphrates — Envoy

    Related:

    Netanyahu Admits to Shelling Syria, Vows to Do 'Whatever is Needed' Against Iran
    Assad’s Only Option in Winning Syria’s Civil War is ‘Military Solution’
    Potential Pullout of French Troops From Syria Under Discussion - Envoy in Russia
    At Least 16 Civilians Dead as US Coalition Pounds Village in Southeastern Syria
    Israeli Tank Fire Hits Hospital in Syria, Shells Observatory - Reports
    Tags:
    militants, ceasefire, shelling, Russian Defense Ministry, Syria, Hama, Latakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse