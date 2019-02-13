Suicide Attack in Iran Kills 41 Including Revolutionary Guards Members (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, the local news agency IRNA reported citing its source that 20 people were killed.
The deadly attack took place in the Chanali area of the Khash-Zahedan road, between the cities of Zahedan and Khash — an area not far from the border with Pakistan, where drug smuggling and military activities are quite frequent.
According to the IRNA's source, the death toll currently stands at 20, while some 20 more have been injured as a result of the attack.
At present, no terrorist group has taken responsibility for the attack.
This comes after the most recent Iran attack which took place in September during a military parade, leaving more than 20 killed and over 50 injured.
