One Worker Dies, Dozens Hospitalized Over Chlorine Leak in UAE - Reports

According to the Khaleej Times media outlet, the leak occurred at a small scrap recycling plant in the emirate of Sharjah.
Most victims are migrants from one of the Asian states. The majority of hospitalized people were soon released from hospitals, while several people remain in critical condition.
It is not the first accident in the UAE for the last few months. In December, a rescue helicopter crashed while on duty, killing all four crew members on board.
