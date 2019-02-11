One Worker Dies, Dozens Hospitalized Over Chlorine Leak in UAE - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - One worker died and dozens more were hospitalized in the United Arab Emirates as a result of a chlorine leak, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Khaleej Times media outlet, the leak occurred at a small scrap recycling plant in the emirate of Sharjah.

The incident resulted in evacuation of more than 90 people from the site.

Most victims are migrants from one of the Asian states. The majority of hospitalized people were soon released from hospitals, while several people remain in critical condition.

It is not the first accident in the UAE for the last few months. In December, a rescue helicopter crashed while on duty, killing all four crew members on board.