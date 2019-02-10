SDF Clearing ‘Last Daesh Village in Syria' From Terrorists – Spokesman

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are clearing the village of Baghuz, which is from their point of view the last settlement in Syria controlled by the Daesh* terror group, of the terrorists, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali has stated.

"SDF have advanced on northern and western axis into Baghuz since 19:00 [17:00 GMT] yesterday evening, capturing 41 positions of ISIS and destroying fortifications", Bali wrote on his Twitter page.

#SDF have advanced on northern and western axis into Baghuz since 19:00 yesterday evening, capturing 41 positions of ISIS and destroying fortifications. IS counterattack was foiled at 4 am this morning. Heavy fighting is going on inside the last village at the moment. — Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) 10 февраля 2019 г.

The statement comes after the SDF announced on 9 February the start of the operation aimed at liberating Baghuz from Daesh terrorists. The SDF units claim that Baghuz is the last village held by the terror group in Syria.

The SDF units are engaged in a fight against terrorists and are backed by the US-led coalition, whose airstrikes in the region have resulted in multiple civilian casualties, according to Syrian media reports.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia