Istanbul Residential Building Collapse Death Toll Up to 21 - Turkish Minister

"The death toll has now reached 21 people, while 14 injured people have been pulled from the rubble. According to preliminary information, there were 35 people in the collapsed building, and all of them have already been found, either dead or alive, but the search and rescue operation will continue", Soylu told reporters.
The statement comes after an eight-story building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal district on 6 February.
READ MORE: Death Toll in Residential Building Collapse in Istanbul Up to 18 — Minister
Turkish Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Murat Kumur has claimed that a great amount of sea sand had been found in the concrete that was used for the construction of the collapsed building.
All comments
Show new comments (0)