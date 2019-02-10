Istanbul Residential Building Collapse Death Toll Up to 21 - Turkish Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll in the residential building collapse in the Turkish city of Istanbul has increased to 21, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has stated.

"The death toll has now reached 21 people, while 14 injured people have been pulled from the rubble. According to preliminary information, there were 35 people in the collapsed building, and all of them have already been found, either dead or alive, but the search and rescue operation will continue", Soylu told reporters.

The statement comes after an eight-story building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal district on 6 February.

It was previously reported that 18 people were killed and 14 others injured. Rescue teams continue clearing the rubble. Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. The illegal buildup of the top three floors of the building is considered to be a possible reason behind the collapse.

Turkish Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Murat Kumur has claimed that a great amount of sea sand had been found in the concrete that was used for the construction of the collapsed building.