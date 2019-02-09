Israeli Security Forces Detain Palestinian Suspected of Killing 19-Year-Old Girl

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's Counter Terrorism Unit (ICTU, or Yamam) detained on Saturday a Palestinian, who is suspected of killing a 19-year-old Israeli girl, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

"Palestinian terrorist who murdered Israeli girl, Ori Ansbacher age 19, was captured in Ramallah by Yamam CT forces in overnight operation", Rosenfeld wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the Israeli police, the suspect lived in the city of Hebron and is now being questioned by investigators.

The Times of Israel reported that the raid of the Israeli police in Ramallah had prompted clashes with some local residents, who hurled rocks at the troops.

Ori Ansbacher, 19, was murdered in Jerusalem on Thursday, with police having immediately launched an investigation into the incident.