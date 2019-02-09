Warplanes from Eastern Libya Carry Out Airstrike Near El Feel Oilfield - Reports

The al Hadath TV station reported Saturday that warplanes of the LNA had struck several targets near El Feel; however, no damage was reported at the oil field.
The country has been ravaged by conflict since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. There are two major forces: the UN-backed Government of National Accord, headquartered in Tripoli, while the Tobruk-based parliament in the east is cooperating with the Libyan National Army, loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
