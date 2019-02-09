Death Toll in Residential Building Collapse in Istanbul Up to 17 - Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll in the residential building collapse in the Turkish city of Istanbul has climbed to 17, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

"The death toll has reached 17 people", Koca told reporters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the location on Saturday.

"We should draw lessons from what happened. Necessary steps will be made", Erdogan stated.

The president added that he was going to visit the injured people in hospitals and also to attend the funerals of those who died.

The eight-story building collapsed in Istanbul's Kartal district on Wednesday. It was previously reported that 14 people were killed and 14 others injured, while 11 more were missing. Rescue teams continue clearing the rubble.

According to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, around 500 employees from different agencies are taking part in the rescue operation.

Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. An illegal buildup of the top three floors of the building is considered to be a possible reason behind the collapse.