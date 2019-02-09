Death Toll in Residential Building Collapse in Istanbul Up to 17 - Minister

"The death toll has reached 17 people", Koca told reporters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the location on Saturday.
"We should draw lessons from what happened. Necessary steps will be made", Erdogan stated.
The president added that he was going to visit the injured people in hospitals and also to attend the funerals of those who died.
According to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, around 500 employees from different agencies are taking part in the rescue operation.
Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident. An illegal buildup of the top three floors of the building is considered to be a possible reason behind the collapse.
