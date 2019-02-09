US Steps Up Airstrikes on Taliban to Gain Leverage in Peace Talks - Reports

The New York Times specified that the number of US attacks on the Taliban had reached the highest level since 2014, with the surge having started in fall.
The Taliban has reportedly complained about the increased number of airstrikes.
The United States dropped over 7,000 bombs, missiles, and other munitions on Afghanistan in 2018 — a dramatic increase compared to 2,365 in 2014, The New York Times said, citing military data. Since September alone, the Pentagon has reportedly carried out over 2,000 air and artillery strikes in Afghanistan.
The number of joint US-Afghan anti-Taliban raids has more than doubled from September to February, compared to the same period a year ago, according to reports.
The Taliban governed over Afghanistan in the late 1990s. The 2001 invasion by the United States drove them out of power, but the group has remained a significant force in the country.
*Taliban, Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia
