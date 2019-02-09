Two Rival Cypriot Leaders to Hold Informal Meeting February 26 - United Nations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will hold an informal meeting on February 26, the UN said on Saturday, adding that the talks would be hosted by Elizabeth Spehar, the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the organization’s Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

"Upon request from @AnastasiadesCY & @MustafaAkinci_1 SRSG/DSASG on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, will host an informal meeting of the two leaders at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area on 26 February at 10:30," UN Cyprus wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Cypriot media reported, citing the government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, that the two rival leaders of the ethnically divided island had spoken over the phone and had agreed to hold a meeting in the second half of February.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish troops entered the island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 and is recognized only by Turkey, while the international community considers it to be a part of the Republic of Cyprus.

Numerous rounds of talks have been held to find the solution to the crisis, with the United Nations and the European Union promoting the negotiations, but no result has been reached so far.