Register
07:50 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) shakes the hand of Turkish Cypriot President of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mustafa Akinci, following a UN-sponsored meeting at Ledra palace on May 11, 2015

    Two Rival Cypriot Leaders to Hold Informal Meeting February 26 - United Nations

    © AFP 2018 / IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will hold an informal meeting on February 26, the UN said on Saturday, adding that the talks would be hosted by Elizabeth Spehar, the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the organization’s Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

    "Upon request from @AnastasiadesCY & @MustafaAkinci_1 SRSG/DSASG on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, will host an informal meeting of the two leaders at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area on 26 February at 10:30," UN Cyprus wrote on Twitter.

    READ MORE: Turkey Claims Cyprus 'Abuses' Its Membership in European Union

    Flags of Greece, Cyprus
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Turkish Opposition Leader Warns of War Over Cyprus' Resources
    On Wednesday, Cypriot media reported, citing the government spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, that the two rival leaders of the ethnically divided island had spoken over the phone and had agreed to hold a meeting in the second half of February.

    Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish troops entered the island. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 and is recognized only by Turkey, while the international community considers it to be a part of the Republic of Cyprus.

    Numerous rounds of talks have been held to find the solution to the crisis, with the United Nations and the European Union promoting the negotiations, but no result has been reached so far.

    Related:

    Erdogan’s Supporters Post Video With Cyprus Shown as Turkish Territory
    Greece Accuses Turkey of Violating Int'l Law by Obstructing Drilling in Cyprus
    Anastasiades Allowed Turkish Troops to Stay in Cyprus - Businessman
    Tags:
    informal meeting, European Union, United Nations, Mustafa Akinci, Nicos Anastasiades, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse