Register
01:46 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    SDF Prepares for Final Push Against Daesh-Held Territory in Syria - Report

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are preparing for their final offensive against Daesh, which is cornered in a tiny sliver of territory along the Syrian border with Iraq.

    Daesh lost its last town of any importance, the town of Hajin, back in November, and on Thursday, the SDF captured two Daesh-controlled villages east of the Euphrates River: al-Marashidah and Arqoub, al-Masdar News reported. With that, the so-called "caliphate" ruled by Daesh was reduced to a couple of square miles around the town of al-Baghuz Fawqani.

    Daesh fighter
    CC0
    MSNBC Reporter Thinks US Troops in Syria Are Fighting Assad, not Daesh (VIDEO)

    Now, after weeks of slow and steady advance, the SDF has halted its assault.

    "Currently, the SDF is advancing very cautiously to ensure the safety of civilians that ISIS [Daesh] is using as human shields," an SDF spokesperson told AFP Friday.

    With the final push on Daesh's last stronghold only days away, the Kurds are looking to the future. US forces will leave Syria for good by the end of April, Sputnik reported Friday, noting the last pullout spot would be at-Tanf, a base very far from the Euphrates Valley and the SDF.

    "We are seeking a political solution in Syria, which requires an agreement with the government in Damascus. We have chosen a political agreement with Damascus because we don't want secession from Syria," senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurdi told AFP.

    Following the December announcement by US President Donald Trump of the US withdrawal from Syria, Kurdish leaders flew to Damascus to bury the hatchet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as the twin problems of the continuing war against Daesh and a threatened invasion by Turkey hung over their heads. Afterward, Assad's Syrian Arab Army forces began occupying Kurdish positions near the Turkish border, such as the city of Manbij, and the SDF turned its forces eastward for the final push against their mutual enemy: Daesh.

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Achievers, Not Loners: Leaked Documents Reveal Backgrounds of Saudi Daesh Recruits

    Addressing the ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Wednesday, Trump boasted of the imminent defeat of the terror group, saying, "It should be formally announced sometime, probably next week, that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate."

    However, just because Daesh has lost control of its territory doesn't mean the threat it poses is gone.

    AFP warns that the group maintains sleeper cells in cities it once ruled across eastern Syria and northern Iraq.

    According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the SDF arrested at least 48 suspected members of Daesh in Raqqa, a city that served as the de facto Daesh capital at the height of the proto-state's power several years ago.

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Claims Daesh Will Surge in Syria After US Leaves Just ‘Pentagon Scare-Mongering’

    As tens of thousands of refugees have fled from the war zone, the SDF has set up screening centers to process them — and to catch the Daesh militants attempting to escape the Syrian-SDF assault.

    SOfHR reports that at least 3,200 of the 37,000 refugees have been militants, and the SDF has several hundred Daesh fighters in captivity. The US State Department announced on February 4 it intended to repatriate those roughly 900 prisoners, and if it couldn't, it was weighing the option of sending them to its detention facility at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Sputnik reported.

    "They are attempting to escape through intermixing with the innocent women and children attempting to flee the fighting," SDF deputy commander Major General Christopher Ghika told AFP on Thursday.

    Related:

    Achievers, Not Loners: Leaked Docs Reveal Backgrounds of Saudi Daesh Recruits
    ‘Option of Last Resort’: US State Dept Weighs Sending Daesh Fighters to Gitmo
    Daesh Leader Barely Escapes Death as His Foreign Fighters Turn on Him – Report
    Tags:
    war in Syria, territory, guerrilla group, sleeper cell, human shields, liberated towns, offensive, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Deir ez-Zor, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse