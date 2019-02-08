Register
00:14 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The guard tower of Camp Six detention facility of the Joint Detention Group at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (File)

    ‘Option of Last Resort’: US State Dept Weighs Sending Daesh Fighters to Gitmo

    © AFP 2018 / JIM WATSON
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 04

    As the US withdraws its forces from Syria, the question of what to do with roughly 900 Daesh fighters in Kurdish custody has the US State Department considering sending them to its Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility. They would be the first prisoners sent there since 2008.

    Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino issued a statement saying that over 700 Daesh prisoners being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) constituted a "shared international security challenge." He said the US "calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens detained by the SDF and commends the continued efforts of the SDF to return these foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin."

    Gina Haspel
    © Photo: YouTube/The OSS Society
    Declassification Error Reveals Gina Haspel Ran CIA Gitmo Torture Site After 9/11

    While Palladino didn't mention Guantanamo, it was only two weeks ago that four Republican senators — Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio — wrote a letter to US President Donald Trump on the subject of the "battle-hardened terrorists" being held by the SDF, US support for which is waning as US forces withdraw from Syria, taking their loaned military equipment with them.

    "We urge you to consider transferring the worst of these Islamic State fighters to the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, where they will face justice," the senators wrote.

    A State Department official speaking on condition of anonymity told AP the US had singled out about 50 of the SDF prisoners as "high value" suspects to be sent to Guantanamo if they aren't repatriated.

    While the preferred outcome is repatriation and prosecution in the prisoners' home countries, "the Administration's National Strategy for Counterterrorism makes very clear that Law of Armed Conflict detention, including at Guantanamo, remains an important and effective counterterrorism tool," the State Department told AP in response to questions about the prisoners.

    US military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, Cuba.
    © AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
    Cuba Calls For Return of Gitmo From United States, Seeks Compensation

    If any of the prisoners were sent to the facility on the southeastern tip of Cuba, they would be the first since March 2008, McClatchy notes, when Muhammed Rahim al-Afghani was transferred to the prison.

    At the height of its use as a prison facility, Guantanamo held nearly 700 prisoners. International outcry against the detentions caused the release of most of them, but 40 remain, nine of whom are facing lengthy trials, the Miami Herald noted.

    Base spokesperson Navy Cdr. Adam Bashaw told AP for a Friday article the prison can hold 40 more people "with no additional staffing" and potentially another 160 "with minimal adjustments to current infrastructure and manpower."

    However, the US' ability to detain Daesh prisoners at Guantanamo has never been firmly established.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Trump Wants to Withdraw, But Pentagon Reluctant to Stop Playing ‘Manager’ in Syria

    "No court has ever once had the case, and the executive branch for many years has really not wanted the court to answer that question," Robert Chesney, a national security law professor at the University of Texas, told AP.

    By the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), Congress granted the US state authority to detain prisoners with suspected links to al-Qaeda and the Taliban, but whether or not that applies to Daesh, a spinoff of a spinoff of al-Qaeda, remains to be decided.

    However, it's not as if the US hasn't bent the constraints of the AUMF to its own ends: it continues to be the excuse of choice for US officials seeking to justify US involvement in various undeclared wars across Africa and the Middle East, from Somalia and Libya to Yemen and Pakistan, Sputnik has reported.

    Related:

    Pentagon Ships Handicap-Accessible Cell to Gitmo for Injured Detainee’s Trial
    Ex-Gitmo US Navy Commander Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Death at Base
    Placing Terrorists in Gitmo to Send Terrible Message About US – Security Expert
    Tags:
    legal challenge, Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), prisoners, detention, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, U.S. Department of State, Guantanamo Bay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse