Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for UN-Led Probe Into Khashoggi Killing

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday urged the United Nations to start a formal international probe into the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

"It is of significance that the UN rapporteur's conclusions coincide with ours. The UN needs to investigate this murder or set up an international committee," Cavusoglu told reporters.

The conclusions Cavusoglu mentioned were made during UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard's travel to Istanbul last week to conduct a "human rights inquiry" into the journalist’s murder at the Saudi consulate. She said Khashoggi had fallen victim to "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials.

Callamard also said that Turkey’s efforts to carry out an independent investigation had been "seriously curtailed and undermined" by Saudi Arabia, which has been conducting a separate probe. Eleven people have been arrested, and Saudi prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for five of them.

