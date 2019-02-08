Egypt to Host African Space Agency's Headquarters - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt has won the bid to host the headquarters of the African Space Agency, with the decision due to be endorsed at the next week’s African Union (AU) summit in the Ethiopian capital, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced on 8 February.

"In the competitive struggle, Egypt obtained the right to host the headquarters of the African Space Agency. The decision was made by the Executive Council of the African Union, and will be endorsed by the African leaders at the February 11 summit", the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Nigeria and Ethiopia were among the main competitors for the bid to host the agency’s headquarters.

"We have no doubt that the space agency will work for the benefit of the development of the entire continent, in particular, in space science, remote sensing and other areas", the ministry added.

The African Space Agency was established by the initiative of the African Union in 2017. The agency is aimed at promoting and coordinating the development of space science across the continent for improved technological advancement.