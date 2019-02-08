Russian Serviceman Killed in Syria in Line of Duty - Authorities

SOCHI (Sputnik) - A member of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in Syria in the line of duty, the authorities of the Tikhoretsky District of Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory, where the serviceman lived, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the deceased service member was identified as Maxim Pletnev.

"Since 2012, he served in the airborne forces of the Russian Armed Forces… On January 31, 2019, [Pletnev], aged 25, was deceased in the line of duty," the authorities said in a statement.

The details about Pletnev's death in Syria have also been published on the website, which posts information on the soldiers who served for the military of Russia, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire.

Russian servicemen have been operating in Syria, supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism, since 2015.