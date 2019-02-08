US Sanctions Turkish Executive at American Subsidiary for Iran Business

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An executive at a Turkish subsidiary of an American company and the US parent firm have been simultaneously sanctioned for violating sanctions against Iran, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Thursday.

"This action is a clear warning that anyone in supervisory or managerial positions who directs staff to provide services, falsify records, commit fraud, or obstruct an investigation into sanctions violations exposes themselves to serious personal risk," the Treasury said in a press release.

From July 2013 to July 2015, Evren Kayakiran served as managing director of a Turkish company that had been purchased by an American firm, the release said. In that capacity, Kayakiran ordered his employees to travel to Iran and service the company’s motion measuring machinery.

Employees were threatened with termination if they refused to travel to Iran, and when returning were directed to list the trips as vacation travel, the release added.

As a sanctions violator, Kayakiran is banned from doing business in the United States and blocked from using US financial institutions to process payments, the release said. In addition, Treasury fined the parent, Kollmorgen Corporation in the State of Virginia, $13,381 to settle charges.

Kollmorgen discovered the sanctions violations in an internal probe triggered by company whistle-blower and cooperated with Treasury to settle the case, according to the release.