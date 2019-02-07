Israeli Military Responds to Rocket Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

"A rocket was launched from #Gaza at Israel. In response, an IDF tank struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

According to the preliminary data, the attack did not result in any victims or material damage.

A rocket was launched from #Gaza at Israel. In response, an IDF tank struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 6, 2019

READ MORE: Israel Starts Building New Wall Along Border With Gaza Strip — Prime Minister

The Gaza border area has been a scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military since late March, when Palestinians launched their anti-Israeli campaign dubbed the Great March of Return. Since then, rallies have been held weekly, with dozens being killed and hundreds of others injured in the violence.