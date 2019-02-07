Israeli Military Responds to Rocket Fired Into Southern Israel From Gaza

"A rocket was launched from #Gaza at Israel. In response, an IDF tank struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza," the IDF tweeted.
According to the preliminary data, the attack did not result in any victims or material damage.
The Gaza border area has been a scene of violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military since late March, when Palestinians launched their anti-Israeli campaign dubbed the Great March of Return. Since then, rallies have been held weekly, with dozens being killed and hundreds of others injured in the violence.
