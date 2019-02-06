There Are Those Interested in Idlib Remaining Occupied by Terrorists - Governor

Fadi Saadun, the governor of Syria’s province of Idlib, told Sputnik that “the Turks are interested in Idlib remaining occupied by terrorists”. Saadun believes that, first of all, there are political reasons for this; secondly, the province is a huge market for Turkish goods.

According to the Idlib governor, the residents of the province are supporting the Syrian government and are expecting a speedy release.

Fadi Saadun also noted that the Syrian government is doing everything possible to keep schooling and medical care services available to the residents of the occupied province by sending medicine and vaccines, as well as textbooks and teaching materials there.

"When the fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is part of the Al-Nusra Front*, took control of the entire province, the humanitarian situation deteriorated sharply. Arrests of civilians became more frequent, and looting became widespread. Several killings of civilians have even been reported", Fadi Saadun said.

Every year Ankara exports $ 1.6 billion worth of goods to Syria, primarily to the areas controlled by the Al-Nusra Front.

*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia