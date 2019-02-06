Register
03:06 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran

    Ankara Looks to Athens for Extradition of Eight Turkish Soldiers - Erdogan

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara looks to Athens for extradition of eight servicemen accused by Turkey of taking part in the failed government takeover in 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday.

    The eight servicemen fled to Greece on a helicopter after the failed coup aimed to topple Erdogan in July 2016. Ankara has asked for these Turkish nationals to be extradited, however, Athens has denied extradition citing concerns that the servicemen would not face a fair trial in Turkey.

    "We expect Greece not to become a country that accepts FETO [the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization] terrorists. We look forward to more cooperation with Greece on these issues. And this is expected by the relatives of those killed by the actions of the putschists, who are hiding in Greece. We again raised the issue of their extradition during the negotiations," Erdogan said.

    A view of the city of Thessaloniki in Greece. (File)
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Greece Interested in Extending TurkStream to Its Territory - Source
    Tsipras, in turn, said that the question of extradition of the Turkish servicemen was closed.

    Greek Prime Minister also said that he and Turkish President agreed to defuse tensions and establish confidence-building measures in the Aegean region.

    "We could work together to create a new strategy for the European-Turkish cooperation, bring forward our economic and energy cooperation and promote a dialogue between the defence and foreign ministries to reduce tension… In this positive manner, we agreed today to return to negotiations between defence and foreign ministries to ease tensions and promote confidence-building measures," Tsipras said while broadcast by Greece's ERT.

    In this photo released by the Hellenic Air Force, two Greek F-16 fighter jets and a USAF F-15E Strike Eagles, based at Lakenheath airbase in England, fly past the 2,880-meter Rio-Antirrio Bridge in southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The U.S. jets took part in Exercise Iniohos 2016, in southern Greece, together with military aircraft from Greece and Israel.
    © AP Photo / Hellenic Air Force
    US Seeks to Boost Its Greek Clout Amid Tensions With Turkey Over S-400 – Reports
    Tsipras also noted that he discussed with Erdogan ways to settle the Cyprus problem in the interests of both Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

    READ MORE: Athens Interested in TurkStream Pipeline Extension to Greece — Senior Diplomat

    The meeting was held on Tuesday in the framework of Tsipras' two-day visit to Ankara and Istanbul on February 5-6.

    The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since the 1970s, when Turkey sent its troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military. As a result, Ankara occupied nearly 40 percent of the country's territory, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983. Turkey remains the only country in the world that recognizes the republic as a sovereign state.

    Related:

    Turkey Suspends Migrant Readmission Deal With Greece - Foreign Minister
    Turkish General Explains Why US Wants to Relocate Its Nukes to Greece
    EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Led to Overcrowding of Refugee Centers in Greece - UNHCR
    Greece Tightens Border As Kurds Flee Syria Following Turkish Invasion
    Tags:
    cooperation, extradition, Alexis Tsipras, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cyprus, Turkey, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse