US Increasing Military Presence in Syria Despite Withdrawal Plans - Reports

The United States has shored up its presence in Syria, transferring about 150 trucks and armoured vehicles and mobile generators to northeast Syria from neighbouring Iraq, Turkey's Anadolu Agency has reported, citing local sources.
According to Anadolu's sources, the vehicles made their way into Kurdish-controlled areas of northeast Syria on Monday night, crossing the Simelka checkpoint along the border, and arriving at a US Armed Forces logistics center in Syria's Kharab Ishq and Sirrin on Tuesday.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)