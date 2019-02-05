At Least 8 Arab States Back Syria's Return to Arab League - Source

When commenting on the prospects of re-joining the Arab League, Damascus earlier said that attempts by states that are trying to impose conditions for the Arab Republic's return to the organisation would fail.

According to Sputnik's source, at least eight Arab states states back Syria's return to the Arab League.

"At least eight members of the Arab League: Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, are positively disposed towards the return of Syria to the Arab League," the source said.

On Monday, a ministerial meeting between the European Union and the League of Arab States (LAS) kicked off in Brussels.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said earlier no one attempting to impose on Syria conditions for its return to the Arab League will succeed in it, since Damascus does not surrender to blackmail.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Several member states then pulled their ambassadors from Syria. In 2018, the member states began making steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies.