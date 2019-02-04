Register
21:50 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Miri Regev, Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport, addresses journalists before the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, August 12, 2018.

    Netanyahu Ally Says Arab Knesset MPs are 'Trojan Horse Seeking Evil for Israel'

    © AP Photo / Jim Hollander
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    102

    Earlier, a group of Arab-Israeli members of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, sparked criticism in their home country after traveling to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Miri Regev, Israel's minister of culture & sport and a key ally to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has accused the Knesset's Arab-Israeli lawmakers of being a "Trojan Horse" who would be more comfortable in Gaza than Jeruslalmen.

    "Time and time again, [Arab-Israeli Knesset MP Ahmad] Tibi and his group insist on proving to everyone that they are not really worthy of being members of the Israeli Knesset. They are Trojans who seek the evil of the State of Israel," Regev said Sunday, according to the Jerusalem Post. The latter part of her comment has also been alternatively translated as "who seek the end of the State of Israel" by other outlets.

    Regev accused the delegation of "continuing the terrorist Mavi Marmara cruise that their friend Hanin Zoabi began," adding that "their place is in Gaza and not in Jerusalem." 

    Construction on a new barrier along the sea in Gaza
    © Photo : ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY
    Israel Starts Building New Wall Along Border With Gaza Strip – Prime Minister
    The Mavi Marmara was an ship which attempted to sail from Turkey to Gaza in 2010 to lift an Israeli blockade before being stopped and boarded by Israeli commandos, resulting in a shootout which killed ten flotilla members, including a US national. Israel later said deadly weapons including metal rods and knives were found aboard the vessel.

    Regev made the comments after Tibi and fellow Arab-Israeli politicians Talab Abu Arar and Masoud Ganaim, members of Ta'al, an Israeli Arab party representing Palestinian interests, traveled to Turkey, where they were warmly greeted by President Erdogan, who thanked them for their "work in the Knesset" and vowed that Turkey would "never turn its back on the Palestinian people."

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 28, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Atef Safadi
    Netanyahu: Israel to Keep Countering Iran After Tehran Unveiled New Missile
    The official purpose of the trip was to secure the release of three Arab-Israelis detained in the country for trying to get kidney transplants. Under Turkish law, it is illegal to receive a kidney from a donor that is not a member of one's immediate family. Following the meeting, Erdogan agreed to free one of the detainees, and to drop the charges against the other two.  

    Along with former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was dismissed from his post in November following a disagreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu over a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian militant group Hamas, Regev has been a leading critic of ethnic Arab Knesset members, repeatedly questioning their loyalty to Israel.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Warns: 'If Israel Wants to Launch a War, We are Ready'
    Netanyahu: Israel to Keep Countering Iran After Tehran Unveiled New Missile
    Israel Starts Building New Wall Along Border With Gaza Strip – Prime Minister
    Say Cheese! Domino's Pizza Closes Branch in Israel After Video of Rats
    Muslim Congresswoman in Crosshairs After 'Anti-Semitic' Rant on Israel
    Tags:
    remarks, Trojan horse, reaction, trip, Ahmad Tibi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Miri Regev, Turkey, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse