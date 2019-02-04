Register
15:37 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags, at the site where Israeli excavators are working, near the southern border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon

    Hezbollah Warns: 'If Israel Wants to Launch a War, We are Ready'

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of being an Iranian "proxy," and claimed the group had taken control of the newly formed Lebanese government. The claims were made amid ongoing tensions over a network of tunnels found on the Lebanese-Israeli border, and Israeli fears of Hezbollah's growing missile capabilities.

    Hezbollah does not believe Israel is capable of starting a conflict with Lebanon, but considers itself "ready" to respond if they do so, the group's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said in an interview with Lebanese television on Sunday, Press TV has reported.

    "I don't think Israel is ready to start a conflict with Lebanon now because the situation is complicated and Israel is not interested in war," Qassem said. "But if it wants to launch a war, we are ready," the official warned. 

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 28, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Atef Safadi
    Netanyahu: Israel to Keep Countering Iran After Tehran Unveiled New Missile
    Responding to Prime Minister Netanyahu's claim that the newly formed Lebanese government was "controlled" by Hezbollah, Qassem said this wasn't the case.

    "These allegations are not important. Hezbollah considers itself part of a national unity government in Lebanon," he said. Qassem pointed out that the group comprised "only 10 per cent" of the government, with just three of the new government's thirty one ministers being Hezbollah members or affiliates.

    Earlier, Netanyahu reiterated his longstanding view that Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy, and vowed to send a "very powerful message, just as we stop the terror tunnels coming into Israel: We will stop all the aggression, from Lebanon or from Syria or from Iran itself."

    Lebanon formed a new government on Thursday, following nine months of deadlock after elections last May. Long delays in cabinet formation are common in Lebanese politics due to the country's political system, which allocates power on the basis of sectarian affiliation.

    A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Aziz Taher
    US Urges New Lebanese Govt to Avoid Support for Hezbollah - State Department
    Together with Israel, the United States voiced concerns over Hezbollah's participation in the new government, including its control of the health ministry, which enjoys the country's largest budget. Qassem emphasised that Hezbollah's control over the health portfolio will not in any way alter the system's functioning, with new minister Hezbollah affiliate Dr. Jamil Jabak listing his priorities as improving state hospitals and lowering prescription drug prices.

    Already tense relations between Israel and Lebanon escalated further late last year after the Israeli military launched an operation on the border to destroy what Tel Aviv described as Hezbollah's "terror tunnels." The militant group dismissed the operation, saying the tunnels were built well before the 2006 war. Israel carried out fresh drills along the border area last week, reportedly simulating armed conflict with Hezbollah militants.

    Related:

    US Urges New Lebanese Govt to Avoid Support for Hezbollah - State Department
    Netanyahu Reveals Three Reasons Why Hezbollah Chief is 'Embarrassed' Now
    Hezbollah Says Can Retaliate Against Israel in Case of New Airstrikes on Syria
    Tunnels Israel Found in Lebanon Older Than UNSC Resolution 1701 - Hezbollah
    Hezbollah Began Digging Tunnels to Israel Before 2006 War – Report
    Tags:
    new government, claims, tensions, response, relations, Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanon, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse