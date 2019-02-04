Pope Francis' Historic First Visit to the UAE: Day 2 (VIDEO)

The Roman Catholic pontiff landed in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the first time a pope has visited the Arabian Peninsula.

The pope is expected to participate in several events during the three-day trip.

He will meet leading Muslim clerics and hold an open-air mass for some 135,000 Catholics.

In honour of the visit of Pope Francis to Abu Dhabi, the Global Conference on the Human Brotherhood was organised, to which religious leaders from around the world were invited. This event takes place within the framework of the Year of Tolerance officially announced in the UAE.

