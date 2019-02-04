Register
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Turkish President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)

    Erdogan Sheds Light on Turkey's Contacts With Syria's Assad Gov'

    Middle East
    Ankara and Damascus broke off diplomatic relations in 2012 after the outbreak of armed conflict in Syria. In December, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was only in contact with Damascus through third parties, such as Russia and Iran.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Ankara maintains relations with Syria through the two countries' intelligence agencies which he said could maintain links even if their leaders did not.

    "Foreign policy is being conducted with Syria at low-level. Even if it's your enemy, you will not entirely break ties in case you might need them," he told the state-run TRT television.

    READ MORE: Syria Belongs to Syrians, Turkey to Give it Back to Its Owners ASAP — Erdogan

    Erdogan has repeatedly ruled out any direct talks with Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu saying in December that Ankara was only in contact with Damascus through third parties, including Russia and Iran.

    Ankara and Damascus severed diplomatic ties in 2012 following the outbreak of armed conflict in Syria.

    The Turkish government considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria to be part of the Kurdistan Working Party (PKK), a group blacklisted as a terrorist organisation in Turkey.

    READ MORE: Turkey's Erdogan Announces Creation of Safe Zone in Syria Suggested by Trump

    In November 2017, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet cited Erdogan as saying that he does not exclude the possibility of future contacts with Syrian President Bashar Assad to counter the YPG. Erdogan said at the time that "the doors of politics are always open until the last moment".

    Earlier that year, Erdogan reportedly refuted reports claiming that he had a secret meeting with Assad, adding that "I haven't talked with Assad and I don't intend to".

    The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Erdogan: It Is Necessary to ‘Resist Separatist Efforts’ in Syria
    Assad, for his part, said at the time that Damascus does not consider Ankara as its partner or a guarantor state of Syrian settlement given that Turkey allegedly supports terrorism and thus undermines the peace process in Syria.

    Turkish troops and Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army rebels have conducted two military campaigns in the Arab Republic over the past several years, explaining them by the need to secure its borders with Syria amid the threat posed by the Kurdish forces.

    The Turkish military takes control of cross-border areas in Afrin, Jarablus and Al-Bab which Damascus insists are an essential part of Syria.

