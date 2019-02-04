Iraqi Paramilitary Forces Allege Daesh Responsibility in Pilgrim Bus Attack

"This evening, IS [DAESH] militants carried out an attack on a bus, which carrying pilgrims from Iran, near Balad. As a result, seven Iranian pilgrims were injured, along with one Iraqi pilgrim", the paramilitary forces said in a statement, published on their official website late on Sunday.
On Sunday, the bus, which was carrying pilgrims to a Shiite mausoleum in Balad, struck a roadside bomb south of the city. It was initially reported that some of the pilgrims were killed.
The PMF is an official umbrella entity reportedly composed of up to 40 various militant groups united under the aegis of Iraq's Interior Ministry. The force was created in a bid to unite militants' efforts to drive Daesh out of country.
Then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi issued a decree in early 2018 including the PMF into the country's armed forces.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
