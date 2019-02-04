Syria Will Return to Arab League, 'Not Surrender to Blackmail' - Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - No one attempting to impose on Syria conditions for its return to the Arab League will succeed in it, since Syria does not surrender to blackmail, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said.

"Those who are trying to ignore Syria or to impose on it conditions for its return to the Arab League will not succeed in it, since Syria does not surrender to blackmail and [does not react to] disregard in anything that concerns its domestic problems," Mekdad said late on Sunday at a meeting of The British Syrian Society in Damascus, as quoted by the country's Foreign Ministry.

He added that decisions damaging Syria, especially those made by Arab countries, had been made upon foreign states' instructions.

"We follow all developments related to Syria's return to the Arab League and to the resumption of [foreign] embassies' operation [in Syria]. However, pressure that we face on the regional level and in the international arena challenges this process," Mekdad said, adding that Damascus was "always optimistic" anyway, given the significant success reached in the process of its return to the Arab League.

Earlier Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that Syria could return to the Arab League if all other Arab states give their consent to that.

"It will not be difficult for Syria as a founder state [of the Arab League] to include the issue [of reinstatement] to the agenda of the Arab intergovernmental council if there is a pan-Arabic consensus and there are no objections. If the Arab states reach consensus on calling Syria to return to its seat, we, on behalf of Secretariat, are ready to give it such an opportunity," Gheit said.

The last Arab League Summit took place in Beirut, Lebanon in late January 2019.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after a civil war broke out in the country. Syria, which is one of the founding states of the Arab League, condemned the decision, considering the move illegal. Since then, Damascus has not been participating in the work of the organization. Several member states then pulled their ambassadors from Syria.

In 2018, the member states began making steps to re-engage Damascus and reopen embassies. In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates, one of the league members, became the first Gulf country to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital. Immediately afterward, Bahrain, another Arab League state, announced that it would restore its diplomatic mission in Syria as well.