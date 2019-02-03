Register
    This photo released on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013 by the Iranian Defense Ministry claims to show an air defense system with Sayyad-2 missiles prepared to be launched in an undisclosed location in Iran.

    IRGC Warns Iran Will Have 'No Option' But to Grow Missile Might if Pressed by EU

    Middle East
    Earlier, Iran unveiled a new medium-range surface-to-surface cruise missile amid ongoing US and European concerns about Iran's arsenal of rockets and missile testing activity.

    Iran's policy of limiting the capabilities of its missile forces will change if European powers and others continue to try to force the country to leave itself defenceless, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps second-in-command Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami has warned, PressTV reports.

    "If the Europeans and others want to pursue the missile disarmament of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on a conspiracy, we will have no option but to resort to a strategic leap," Salami said.

    In this picture released by the Iranian state-run IRIB News Agency on Monday, June 19, 2017, a missile is fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria
    © AP Photo / IRIB News Agency, Morteza Fakhrinejad
    Iran Unveils Massive New Cruise Missile Amid US Taunting (VIDEO)
    "Our defence strategy can change commensurate with the conditions and changes in the behaviour of the players," Salami added.

    According to the officer, Iran is maintaining a cap on the range and power of its missiles based on the country's defensive strategy, even though technically, it does not face any limitations in terms of improving its arsenal.

    "All that hear me today, come to terms with the new reality of Iran's missile might: there are no obstacles or technical limitations to us increasing [the missiles'] range," he said.

    In recent months, the US and several of its European allies, including France, have voiced concerns over Iran's arsenal of rockets and missile testing activity, threatening sanctions against the country and claiming that the testing activity violates the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has denied the claims, arguing that its missile testing activities are in full compliance with international treaties, including the nuclear deal, and stressing that Iran's possession of a "defensive" missile capability was "not negotiable."

    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    US Intel Chief Warns Israel: Iran Could Retaliate in Case of New Syria Strike
    Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris would impose fresh sanctions against Tehran if talks over Iran's missile program don't pan out. Earlier, the US, which withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last May, warned of new sanctions against Iran over its missile capabilities.

    Iran has a large arsenal of domestically developed conventional short-, medium- and long-range missile systems, including the Shahab and Zelzal series and the Fateh-110, among others. The US, the European Union, Saudi Arabia and Israel have argued that these weapons pose a threat to regional security.

