Lebanese Outlet Releases VIDEO of IDF Soldier Getting Hit by Sniper Fire

The Al-Mayadeen Lebanese news site has published a video purportedly showing footage of sniper fire hitting an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldier in his helmet.
"An initial investigation in the field found that during a riot, which included rock throwing, a terrorist opened fire at IDF troops. A bullet struck the helmet of an IDF officer who was stationed at the scene," an IDF spokesperson said, as quoted by the The Jerusalem Post.
Al-Mayadeen has published a video showing the moment an #IDF officer was shot along the #Gaza border the other week by sniper fire. The bullet struck his helmet pic.twitter.com/ow3F1ex1tC— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) February 3, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)